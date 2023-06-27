PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is cracking down on wage theft.

Gov. Dan McKee recently signed a new law that will change wage theft from a misdemeanor crime to a felony starting next year.

Rep. David Morales helped champion the change.

“No longer will an unethical employer who withholds wages from their workers be met with a slap of a wrist of just a misdemeanor,” Morales said.

Under the new law, employers that knowingly and willfully fail to pay an employee more than $1,500 in wages could face up to three years in prison and pay fines.

“If you commit wage theft you are going to be held accountable,” he said.

The law is also cracking down on employers misclassifying workers as independent contractors, specifically in the construction industry.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha has been outspoken about the misclassification.

He said changing wage theft from a misdemeanor to a felony allows his office to go after construction companies that leave the state.

“It will allow us to extradite people from other states,” Neronha said.

The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT) is responsible for investigating each claim.

DLT Director Matt Weldon said the change is good for workers across the state.

“It lets them know that this is a serious issue and now the attorney general has the ability to charge someone a felony if they are abusing the law,” Weldon said.