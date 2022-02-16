PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new pilot program is aiming to open the door to homeownership for first-time buyers.

On Wednesday, Gov. Dan McKee and RIHousing launched FirstGenHomeRI, a program designed to help first-generation homebuyers by providing them with $25,000 for down payments and closing costs.

“Access to homeownership opportunities has significant implications for family outcomes,” McKee said. “Down payment assistance programs targeted at opening the doors to homeownership to first-generation buyers can help reduce the racial wealth gap and are a down payment on our future: the future of Rhode Island families and their ability to live and thrive in our state.”

The financial assistance is a grant that does not need to be repaid as long as the buyer keeps the home as their primary residence for five years.

Story continues below.

According to McKee, the program will help address inequities and barriers to homeownership and boost the long-term outlook for families who have not previously pursued buying a home. He cited studies that show when parents own a home, their children are likely to grow up and do the same.

“FirstGenHomeRI can make homeownership a reality for families who historically have been denied such opportunities to build wealth and achieve economic stability through housing,” Deputy Secretary of Commerce for Housing Joshua Saal said.

“Homeownership is a pivotal step towards wealth building, and it is especially impactful when we can advance equity in our state,” he continued. “I commend RIHousing on their leadership on this important program as we continue to roll out additional housing supports in the near future.”

Story continues below.

The program will initially be focused on Rhode Islanders who live in certain parts of the state, including Central Falls, East Providence, Pawtucket, Woonsocket, and parts of Providence and Newport.

“Pawtucket is happy to be able to host the announcement of this important program where we are one of the eligible communities,” Mayor Don Grebien said. “Many Pawtucket residents are eligible for the kind of financial support this program provides and I encourage those interested to please reach out to RI Housing.”

“The opportunity for homeownership is so important, and we know that a program like this can make dreams into reality,” he added.

To be considered for the program, applicants must be first-generation and first-time homebuyers and meet loan, income, and credit score guidelines.