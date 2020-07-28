New program aims to reverse RI’s ‘terrible’ unemployment rate, DLT director says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo launched a new initiative Tuesday in an effort to rebuild the economy.

R.I. Department of Labor and Training (DLT) Director Scott Jensen said the state’s current unemployment rate is “terrible” and this program aims to change that.

“We want to get people back to work and grow the economy while doing so,” Jensen said.

Back to Work RI connects residents with a variety of job opportunities, along with the training and resources required. The program is specifically for the more than 200,000 Rhode Islanders who are out of work due to the impact of COVID-19.

Jensen said the initial target is for 5,000 Rhode Islanders to enroll.

“We want to make sure, to the extent possible, that we are placing people in positions that are better than the ones they had before and in a resilient spot,” he explained. “If you are willing to work hard and work with us to train and get new skills, we want to find you a place in a vibrant Rhode Island economy.”

Kayla and Joshua Ducharme told Eyewitness News they’re feeling the economic impacts of the pandemic. Joshua is an Uber driver who, with the $600 a week unemployment bump, was making the same income as before the pandemic hit, but that increase is set to end this week.

The Ducharmes said they may try the state’s new program, but they need flexibility for their two children.

“I would definitely consider it,” Kayla said. “A lot of jobs aren’t helping out when it comes to hours or days you can and cannot work, so that kind of puts us in a hold and Ubering was the best thing.”

Jensen says the program will benefit residents whether they are unemployed or still working.

“A rising tide lifts all boats, and that’s what has to be our collective focus in the next six months,” he added.

The state says more than a dozen companies have pledged to participate in the program. Eligible candidates can sign up through the DLT’s website.