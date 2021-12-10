Nearly 1,800 cars mistakenly charged by truck toll gantries

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said Friday that truck toll gantries mistakenly charged hundreds of passenger cars.

12 News reached out to RIDOT to confirm the mistake first reported by The Hummel Report. According to RIDOT spokesman Charles St. Martin, close to 1,800 drivers had their E-ZPass accounts incorrectly charged.

St. Martin said it appeared the automated gantries mistakenly targeted cars that were traveling close to trucks.

The problem is currently being rectified, St. Martin assured, adding that the 1,800 incorrect charges were a small percentage of the roughly 19 million transactions made since the tolling system went live.

RIDOT is now working to contact the drivers who were incorrectly charged for reimbursement, according to St. Martin. Drivers who were incorrectly charged can also call the R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority’s service center at 1-877-RI-EZPASS (1-877-743-9727).

