FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — As we enter into the cold months, National Grid customers will be able to meet with company representatives across Massachusetts to learn about energy assistance programs.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the utility company will be holding an energy assistance fair at Fall River City Hall where customers can learn about available assistance and get help to prepare for the winter season.

National Grid energy bills are up 66% this year compared to last, causing many to see if they qualify for programs to help bring that cost down.

During the fair, customers will work with advocates to explore options and determine if they are eligible for assistance.

If you receive SNAP, MassHealth, SSI, or WIC you’re asked to bring your benefit card or letter to enroll in their discount rate for gas and electric accounts — you could qualify for their forgiveness program.

The National Grid discount programs provide 32% off electric bills and 25% off gas bills.

Along with the advocates, partner agencies will be there to meet with customers, such as: local community agencies for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and other fuel assistance services, local agencies assisting with low-income energy efficiency services, and representatives from Mass Save.