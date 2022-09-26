EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The average price of gas is down 13 cents in Rhode Island and 11 cents in Massachusetts, the latest weekly survey from AAA Northeast shows.

Gas is averaging $3.43 per gallon in Rhode Island and $3.57 in Massachusetts.

Both of those prices are lower than the national average, which went up by a nickel this week to $3.72, according to AAA. This is the first time in more than 100 days that the weekly national average has increased.

“Slack demand and lower oil prices should take some pressure off rising gas prices,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast’s senior vice president of government and public affairs. “But Hurricane Ian could cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”