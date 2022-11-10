PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More relief efforts are on the way from multiple sources for those struggling to keep up with heating bills this winter.

The Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF) is kicking off their 37th year of providing warmth to local families.

As part of their “Warm They Neighbor” campaign. GNEF is providing home heating assistance to eligible Rhode islanders who don’t qualify for state federal assistance.

This year’s fundraising goal is $400,000 split among 1,000 families.

“We are focused on uniting our community and its resources to build racial equity and opportunities for all Rhode Islanders,” said Cortney Nicolato, administrator of the GNEF.

The state also recently announced that $63.8 million in home energy efficiency rebates will be available to Rhode Islanders later next year.

Officials said people who take advantage of the rebates to upgrade their homes will save money on future energy bills.

The program will include rebates of up to $2,000 for whole-house retrofits that reduce energy use by 20% or more, and up to $4,000 for retrofits saving 35% or more. Low and moderate-income families could receive up to twice that amount in rebates.

In addition, households that upgrade single appliances from fossil fuel-powered to fully electric will also receive rebates on a $14,000 cap per household.

“These rebate programs will help homeowners cover the costs of energy-efficient home improvements and upgrades to new, greener electric home appliances,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who helped secure the funding alongside the rest of the Rhode Island delegation. “That’s a win-win for families and our environment.”

The funding was made available as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.