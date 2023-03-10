BOSTON (WPRI) — If you’re in Massachusetts, you can now bet on your favorite teams right from your phone.

Six mobile sportsbooks will launch at 10 a.m. Friday, just in time for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Sports betting became legal back in January, but betting on the go wasn’t available right away.

When it comes to college sports, bets will not be able to bet on any Massachusetts schools unless they are playing in a tournament involving four or more teams.

“It’s a state we’ve been looking forward to launching because of its sports fandom. It has some iconic sports teams,” FanDuel General Manager Karol Corcoran told 12 News earlier this week.

Back in January, State Treasurer Deb Goldberg said the state expects to generate anywhere from $35 million to $50 million from sports betting.

If you or anyone you know is dealing with gambling issues, there are resources available including the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network, which can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-522-4700.