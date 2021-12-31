Minimum wage to rise in RI, Mass. on New Years Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Minimum wage is set to rise in a record 21 states and 35 cities including Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Starting New Year’s Day, the hourly rate will hit or surpass $15 in 33 of those jurisdictions.

Gov. Dan McKee signed a law earlier this year that will increase the Ocean State’s minimum wage to $15 over a four-year period. Minimum wage will increase to $12.25 on New Year’s Day, $13 in 2023, $14 in 2024, then $15 by 2025.

“Raising the minimum wage will benefit thousands of workers, and we need this progress now more than ever,” McKee said back in May.

Massachusetts is going up to $14.45 an hour and the Sunday time-and-a-half pay will go down 1.1 times the regular rate.