Minimum wage to rise in RI, Mass. on New Years Day

Money

by:

Posted: / Updated:
monimum wage increase ahead_400667

conceptual sign with words minimum wage increase ahead over blue sky

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Minimum wage is set to rise in a record 21 states and 35 cities including Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Starting New Year’s Day, the hourly rate will hit or surpass $15 in 33 of those jurisdictions.

Gov. Dan McKee signed a law earlier this year that will increase the Ocean State’s minimum wage to $15 over a four-year period. Minimum wage will increase to $12.25 on New Year’s Day, $13 in 2023, $14 in 2024, then $15 by 2025.

“Raising the minimum wage will benefit thousands of workers, and we need this progress now more than ever,” McKee said back in May.

Massachusetts is going up to $14.45 an hour and the Sunday time-and-a-half pay will go down 1.1 times the regular rate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community