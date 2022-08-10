PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Islanders brace for higher electric rates in the months ahead, Gov. Dan McKee is expected to lay out a plan Wednesday that will provide relief to residents.

Rhode Island Energy — previously known as National Grid — proposed a 47% rate increase last month. The company says the reason is because of ongoing market conditions driving up the price of electricity.

McKee is set to announce a proposal at 10:30 a.m. to provide direct rate relief for over 39,000 low-income customers in response to Rhode Island Energy’s proposed winter electricity rate increase.

The new rate proposed for the upcoming winter is roughly 17.9 cents per kilowatt hour for residential customers, compared to last year’s rate of 10.9 cents per kilowatt hour, according to Rhode Island Energy.

The company said customers can expect to see their electricity bills go up by about $52 per month, based on an average use of 500 kilowatt hours of electricity used.

The proposed winter supply rates are temporary, Rhode Island Energy said, and will be in effect from Oct. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

It’s unclear what McKee is going to announce, but in a letter he sent to Rhode Island Energy last week, he proposed the suspension of the customer charge on bills until next summer and suggested spreading the rate hike over 12 months.

The governor also asked the commission to give out the $32.5 million in electric ratepayer bill credits that were part of the state’s settlement with Rhode Island Energy’s parent company PPL.

“We are going to watch this and look at this very carefully to make sure it’s not worse than it needs to be,” he said on a recent episode of Newsmakers.

In response to McKee, Rhode Island Energy says they share his concern but the price hike is strictly due to increased costs. They say the rising price of natural gas combined with other global economic events will result in higher costs to provide the power.