NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and other state and local leaders will hold a news conference Monday morning to lay out the details of a proposed municipal grant program.

The $20 million program, proposed in McKee’s FY 2024 budget, would “fund important road, bridge, and sidewalk projects on locally maintained city and town roads,” according to McKee’s office.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the North Providence Department of Public Works headquarters.

Watch it live using the video player above.