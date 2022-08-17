A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — “Not on my watch.”

That was Gov. Dan McKee’s warning to any gas stations in Rhode Island that may be hiking prices to make extra profit.

“The prices are just too [far apart] to be quiet any longer,” McKee said. “We encourage everybody to bring those prices in line and make sure that that’s a savings for the people who live in our state.”

Gas prices in Rhode Island fell for the ninth straight week this week, with AAA Northeast reporting an average of $4.19 per gallon statewide.

McKee told reporters during an unrelated bill signing Wednesday that his administration is monitoring gas prices statewide, noting that all businesses receive their gas from the same supplier.

“I think people need to know that, at this point in time, the prices should be lower,” he said.

When asked whether this was part of his reelection campaign, McKee pushed back.

“This is my positions right now as governor,” he said. “I am seeing prices varying by 60-70 cents across a small state.”

McKee, a Democrat, is running for a full term as governor this November after taking the reigns from former Gov. Gina Raimondo last spring. (Raimondo had been tapped to become the nation’s next commerce secretary under President Joe Biden.)

Republican frontrunner Ashley Kalus believes McKee is using his platform as governor to create a problem instead of taking responsibility.

“It sounds governmental, but let’s be real,” Kalus said. “He’s using his political office for campaign reasons.”

“He could’ve done the right thing in the first place [by suspending] the gas tax, but he failed to do that,” she continued. “Instead, he is deflecting and blaming the gas stations.”

R.I. Secretary of State and Democratic candidate Nellie Gorbea said she’s “glad to see that the governor has finally realized gas prices are a major issue for working Rhode Islanders.”

“I spoke up about this issue in March, calling for the administrations to pause the gas tax,” she said in a statement. “As I’ve said before, we need to help Rhode Islanders short and long term – this means providing some relief and moving away from fossil-fuel powered vehicles.”

