PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee marked his one-year anniversary of taking office by announcing a new program to help some hard-hit industries rebound from the pandemic.

On Wednesday, McKee and Rhode Island Commerce said $8 million in grants will be available to businesses in the hospitality, tourism and event sectors that were impacted financially.

“Our administration is committed to supporting local businesses and ensuring Rhode Island’s vibrant hospitality, tourism, and event sectors rebound from the pandemic with strength,” McKee said.

The grants, which are part of McKee’s Rhode Island Rebounds program, will provide direct relief to businesses that fit into one of three categories:

Restaurants, event-related organizations and valet operators

Hotels, travel agents, tour guides/operators

Arts and culture organizations

“Rhode Island’s economic recovery is strong overall, but – as is true across the country – it’s an uneven recovery,” Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said. “The hospitality, tourism, and event sectors have experienced the greatest impacts in the pandemic era.”

To be eligible for a grant, businesses must show at least a 35% revenue loss from 2019–2021.

Restaurants and event professionals will receive a flat grant of $12,500, while hotels, travel agents, and arts and culture groups can get up to $250,000.