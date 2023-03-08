BOSTON (WPRI) — Anyone looking to place a wager on the NCAA Tournament or any other sporting event will no longer have to head into a Massachusetts casino beginning on Friday.

The Mass. Gaming Commission held one of its final meetings Wednesday leading up to the launch of mobile sports betting statewide.

The state got into the sports betting game back in January, but betting on the go wasn’t available right away. The gaming commission has cleared 11 different sportsbooks so far, including the country’s leading apps, FanDuel.

“It’s a state we’ve been looking forward to launching because of its sports fandom. It has some iconic sports teams,” FanDuel General Manager Karol Corcoran said.

FanDuel is offering $100 worth of free bets for anyone who downloads the app and signs up before the launch on Friday.

Corcoran said the goal is to make the process of placing a bet as simple as possible. To do so, you must be 21 or older, create an account, and be within the state’s borders.

“The only requirement for anyone to place a bet in Mass. is that they are physically located in Mass. at the time of striking that bet,” Corcoran added.

It doesn’t matter which state you live in, however. Rhode Islanders looking for an alternative to the state’s only regulated mobile betting app, SportsBook RI, can head into Massachusetts to place a wager, according to Corcoran.

“For Rhode Island, you can still open the app, you can still check balance and track your bet, you’re just not able to place a bet,” he said.

Back in January, State Treasurer Deb Goldberg said the state expects to generate anywhere from $35 million to $50 million from sports betting.