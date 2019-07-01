Massachusetts starts fiscal year without new state budget

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. On Wednesday, Mayor Elorza stood side by side with Governor Raimondo and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green pledging an all-out effort to fix the Providence schools following a devastating report by Johns Hopkins. A day later Elorza was getting about as far away from Providence as you can get while remaining in the country, hopping a flight to Hawaii for a long-scheduled mayoral confab. Unintentionally, his decision to bolt the continental United States after the review's release reinforced that the real decisions about the future of his city's schools will be made by Raimondo and Infante-Green, not the mayor. (In fact, the governor picked the new commissioner in no small part because she was seen as a good fit for the job ahead in Providence.) The pair are embarking on a monumental undertaking. Improving any urban school district is a challenge — improving one that compares unfavorably with cities like Newark and Worcester is an even taller order. Yet the opportunity is just as large: spearheading a durable turnaround in Providence's K-12 system would go down as one of Raimondo's greatest achievements. At the moment, though, it's not even clear what a formal state intervention — the governor's aides don't like the word "takeover" — will look like. Infante-Green is currently on a listening tour with city parents and teachers to gather input and build support for whatever comes next, with a formal recommendation for action expected later in the summer. Then the real work will begin — and this week's noble rhetoric will be put to the test.