EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Those looking to save some money when out shopping should mark down August 13–14 on their calendars.

Massachusetts officials on Monday announced that will be this year’s tax-free weekend.

Shoppers statewide will not have to pay state sales tax on most retail items that cost $2,500 or less.

Purchases made by businesses and other corporations remain taxable, however.

Certain items such as meals and gas do not qualify for the tax exemption.