(WPRI) — Aside from gas, those who heat their homes with oil are also feeling the pain from the rising prices caused by the crisis in Ukraine.

Winter isn’t quite over yet, so homeowners may still need to fill their oil tanks, and it’s hitting them hard.

The average price for heating oil in Massachusetts is now $5.02 per gallon, according to the state, which is a drastic increase from the price of $2.87 per gallon at this time last year.

According to the State of Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources, the average price for heating oil in the state is $4.88 per gallon, which is up from $2.82 one year ago.

Energy economists expected oil prices to rise due to the pandemic, but because of the year, they have not hit record levels.

National Energy Assistance Directors Association Executive Director Mark Wolfe says retailers went into this heating season with less supply.

“The markets don’t know what supply will look like tomorrow so prices have moved up quickly but some of the increase, if you remember, would have happened anyway, but this last jump, this last 25, 30 cents per gallon jump, is because of the war,” he explained.

Wolfe says the uncertainty of the war leaves no clarity on when these high prices will change.