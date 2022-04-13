WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Time is running out for those who haven’t filed their taxes yet.

The nationwide deadline to submit 2021 taxes is next Monday, although Massachusetts residents have until Tuesday to file because of Patriots Day.

Greg Porcaro of Otrando Porcaro and Associates advises those with more complicated tax returns to file for an extension as soon as possible.

Those who file for an extension will have until Oct. 27 to submit their tax documents. But while the extension gives people more time to file, it doesn’t change the due date for those who owe money.

Porcaro suggests people who are granted extensions to make an estimated payment to the IRS upfront to avoid missing that due date.

“Interest does accrue, so we recommend to try to pay even if it is just an estimate,” he said.

Porcaro said both federal and state governments have different interest rates that accrue over time as well.

“At the federal level, they charge half a percent penalty per month for 6 months,” he said.

In Rhode Island, there is an 18% interest rate.

Porcaro said if a filer doesn’t make a payment in Rhode Island, the return could be considered late, which adds more penalties on top of the interest owed.

The best way to make sure your payment reaches the IRS is by certified mail, according to Porcaro.

“If you don’t file by certified mail, you’re not going to be able to prove if you paid on time,” he said.