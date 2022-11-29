PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Bishop Thomas Tobin will kick off the 18th Annual Keep the Heat On campaign Tuesday morning.

The campaign offers help for Rhode Islanders who are struggling to pay their oil and heating utility bills and have already exhausted other assistance programs.

The Saint Cecilia Middle School Student Council will present a check to Bishop Tobin for donations collected by the students.

Keep the Heat On says it has contributed more than $3.9 million in heating assistance to more than 16,500 homes in Rhode Island.

Rhode Islanders in need can apply for assistance online or by calling (401) 421-7833.

Those looking to donate to the campaign fund can do so online.