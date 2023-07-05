PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heavy rainfall sent water gushing down Pleasant Valley Parkway in Providence Tuesday, stranding drivers and submerging residents’ parked cars.

Several cars were submerged up to their door handles, and numerous residents were seen scooping water out of their vehicles with buckets as the flooding subsided.

It can be dangerous to drive a waterlogged vehicle, and the damage can cost more to repair than the car is actually worth.

When it comes to insurance, AAA’s Diana Gugliotta encouraged drivers to double check their policies. She said comprehensive coverage policies typically include damage caused by natural disasters and extreme weather.

Gugliotta tells 12 News comprehensive coverage typically includes falling trees, hitting animals and water damage.

Anyone whose car ends up submerged in water should get it checked out by a mechanic, who can determine whether it is still safe to drive, according to Gugliotta.

Sarah Guernelli (sguernelli@wpri.com) is the consumer investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.