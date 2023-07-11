WASHINGTON (WPRI) — The Internal Revenue Service has finished its annual list of 12 financial and tax scams and schemes to watch out for.

Here’s a summary of the IRS’ “dirty dozen” for 2023:

The IRS defines an ERC as “a refundable tax credit for businesses and tax-exempt organizations.” ERC scams target people and organizations who are not eligible for these credits by soliciting these parties to “apply” for them. Any suspicious or unsolicited ads, calls, emails, or texts promoting ERCs should be ignored, according to the IRS.

During tax season, scammers will sometimes impersonate well-known tax-filing services through email and text and ask consumers for account information. The IRS says to ignore these messages and never reply with account information or click suspicious-looking links.

Scammers can also impersonate a company or organization that will help you set up a bank or tax account if you give them your personal information. The vast majority of these offers are scams, the IRS says.

Much like the ERC scam, these promoters target parties ineligible for these tax credits and solicit them to file claims and apply, which can result in personal and tax information getting stolen.

Scammers can also pose as fake charities online, causing your money to not be used as intended. Make sure a charity is real and trustworthy before giving money to any organization.

Scammers may post offers online to do your taxes for you, but many of these offers are likely schemes to steal your personal information. The IRS also warned not to sign a blank or incomplete return.

Some scammers might pose as good Samaritans on social media who want to help answer a tax question you might have. If anyone asks you in an online thread for your personal information in order to answer a tax question, don’t give it to them.

For this scamming strategy, scammers pose as the IRS or new clients and target specific businesses or organizations. Often, the scams start with a suspicious email posing as a tax preparation application. They might also include phrases urgent phrases like, “Action Required: Your account has now been put on hold.” Fake W-2 requests also fall under this category.

The IRS is also warning against Offers in Compromise (OICs), which is an offer to help a taxpayer settle a tax payment with the IRS for less than the amount owed. These scams most often appear as TV and radio ads, where the ad will make “outlandish” claims about their ability to erase debt. Consumers are advised to ignore these ads.

These scams include Charitable Remainder Annuity Trusts (CRAT), where someone donates assets to charity and draws annual income, according to the IRS, and Monetized Installment Sales, which look for “taxpayers seeking to defer the recognition of gain upon the sale of appreciated property.” Both of these arrangements can be misused by promoters and the IRS says taxpayers should avoid them.

There are two types of these: micro-captive insurance arrangements and syndicated conservation easements. The IRS says both can be abusive practices seeking to “game the tax system.”

The people behind these schemes promote ways to avoid paying taxes through different strategies such as cryptocurrency or hiding assets in offshore accounts. The IRS says it’s continuously investigating and cracking down on these attempts.