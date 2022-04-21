EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Right now, it costs about $1,500 to fill up Robert Bramwell’s tractor-trailer.

Bramwell, a freight driver for EHLTruck, told 12 News his truck holds about 300 gallons of diesel and has to be filled every other day.

The cost of diesel for truckers trickles down to consumers, according to Bramwell. More than 70% of goods shipped in the U.S. are transported by trucks.

“If you got it, a truck brought it,” Bramwell said. “Even stuff from overseas, it’s going to make the final mile by truck. Everything, from what I’m wearing to what we look around and see, it’s all delivered by truck.”

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of diesel in the country is more than five dollars. In Rhode Island, it’s $5.09 per gallon, while regular gas is averaging about a dollar less.

Gas prices skyrocketed after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

A spokesperson for AAA Northeast said part of the reason inflation is at a record high is the cost of diesel.

“We are seeing inflation at a 40-year high and that is one of the factors,” AAA’s Diana Gugliotta said.

AAA predicts that prices at the pump will increase around 25 cents per gallon by Memorial Day.

“Summer, we see more travel, and also summer fuel is more expensive to produce, so it’s expected,” Gugliotta added.