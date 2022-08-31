EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/NEXSTAR) — It’s been more than a month since a Mega Millions ticket worth $1.337 billion – the third-largest lottery prize in the country – was sold in Illinois, and the winner has yet to come forward.

The winner still has roughly 330 days to collect their prize under Illinois state law, but what if they never do? Who then collects the jackpot?

Don’t expect a refund if you bought a ticket (or maybe more than one). A re-drawing won’t happen either.

Instead, if the Mega Millions jackpot drawn on July 29, 2022, goes unclaimed, the 45 states (and Washington, D.C.) that participated will get back the funds their state contributed to the pot, according to the game’s website.

From there, each state can use its prize funds for its own purposes.

In Rhode Island, unclaimed prizes are contributed to the state’s general fund.

Lottery prizes that expire in Massachusetts are added to the net profit that’s returned to the Commonwealth then distributed to each city and town.

Some states, like Connecticut, use their unclaimed funds as additional revenue for the state, promotions of other lottery drawings, or additions to the jackpot.

Vermont uses most of the unclaimed prize money is used for the state’s education fund.

The winning Mega Millions ticket (winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14) was sold at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines.

The lucky winner may be making preparations to come forward. That person can either accept the $1.337 billion prize with the annuity option, meaning it’s paid annually over 29 years, or as the cash option, which would be around $780.5 million. It’s also possible the ticket was bought by a group of people.