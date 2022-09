EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates another three-quarters of a point in an effort to cool down the high cost of living.

The Fed’s move boosted its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since early 2008.

Jeff Massey from Jeff Massey and Associates joined 12 News live in studio to share how the latest rate hike could impact our finances.

