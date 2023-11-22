PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You’ve probably heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but what about Travel Tuesday?

Anyone who’s planning their next trip can find some major discounts next Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Lindsay Schwimer, a consumer travel expert from Hopper, said now is the time to start planning.

“If you can and have a place in mind for your trip, set up price monitoring in the app, that way you have the deals notified to you,” Schwimer explained.

Popular destinations this time of year are Miami and Las Vegas. Through the Hopper app, round-trip flights from Boston to Miami are about $73.

Schwimer said there will be big savings on international flights too.

“Destinations like Bali, Tokyo, Paris, London, Rome will all be on sale on travel deal Tuesday,” she added.

A round-trip flight from Boston to Tokyo is more than $1,200, while a round-trip to Paris is about $446.

There will also be hotel discounts up to 50% at 80 different destinations, according to Schwimer.

For those who are not ready to book a trip just yet, Hopper can lock in a flight price.

“You can set a price freeze on the Hopper app. This will lock in any good deal that you see available on Nov. 28 and book at a later date once you are ready,” she said.