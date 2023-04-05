PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Food prices have gone up more than 9% since last year, according to the Consumer Price Index, leaving families looking for way to stretch their food budget.

Mike Makuch, a chef and educator at Johnson & Wales University, said families should consider “cross-utilizing” inexpensive ingredients when cooking.

“It’s extremely important and it is a great way to save money,” he said. “It also allows you to reduce food waste.”

In the video above, Makuch prepares a number of meals using inexpensive ingredients multiple ways.