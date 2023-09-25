PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For college students, most of whom are living on their own for the first time, cooking doesn’t always come easy.
Michael Makuch, a chef and educator at Johnson and Wales University, tells 12 News there are plenty of ways to not only learn how to prepare healthy meals, but also do so on a budget.
In the video above, watch as Makuch prepares a number of meals college students can easily replicate.
