PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hosting Thanksgiving can be stressful, especially when it comes to paying for the food.
12 News consumer reporter Sarah Guernelli spoke with Michael Makuch, a chef and educator at Johnson and Wales University, about how to host Thanksgiving on a budget.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
Also Read:
- How to make healthy meals on a college budget »
- Here’s how to make the most out of every single meal »
- Here’s how you can make the most of your groceries »
- How to make the most of your groceries on a budget »
- Are you storing food the right way in your fridge? »