How to file a claim in $6.3M Infants’ Tylenol settlement

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Anyone who bought Infants’ Tylenol within the past six years could be eligible for compensation as part of a $6.3 million settlement with its manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim the packaging deceives consumers into believing Infants’ Tylenol is unique and specially formulated for babies when in reality, it contains liquid acetaminophen of the same concentration in Children’s Tylenol.

As a result, people are overpaying for Infants’ Tylenol, according to the lawsuit.

Johnson & Johnson denies the allegations, saying the safety features of Infants’ Tylenol such as the accompanying syringe for safe dosing differentiates the product from the Children’s version.

Those who purchased the medication at any time between Oct. 3, 2014, and Jan. 6, 2020, are included as a “class member” in the settlement.

Claim forms must be filed by April 13, 2020.

Click here for more information on the settlement and how to file a claim.