WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Many people had to reach deep into their wallets this holiday season and use credit cards to buy gifts or food.

A LendingTree survey of nearly 2,000 consumers showed that a little more than a third of holiday shoppers went into debt last year.

“When it comes to Christmas, because we all want to do nice things for our kids, that we tend to rack that up,” financial advisor Jeff Massey told 12 News. “If you can get that paid off in two or three months, I think that’s reasonable.”

According to the survey, people racked up an average of $1,028 in debt this holiday season. However, that’s the lowest amount since 2017, when the average holiday debt was $1,054.

Massey said a third of people are paying interest rates of 20% or higher. He recommends applying for a balance transfer card to help offset the interest, but also said to be careful.

“Are you a serial credit card opener or canceler? That actually works against you, because if you don’t hold a credit card for a longer period of time, it goes against your credit score, so you just have to be cautious with it,” he explained.

He also advises people to keep an eye on the balance of the card because that too could have an effect on credit.

“Some people have a balance that they use right up to the top of it, and that actually hurts you quite a bit on your credit score,” Massey said.

A good rule of thumb is to not use more than three quarters of your credit card balance, meaning that if you have a $10,000 limit, only spend up to $7,500.

“Don’t put anything on a credit card that you can not comfortably afford to pay off when that bill arrives the following month,” he added. “That’s not always easy to do.”