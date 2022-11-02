PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Millions of dollars in federal aid is coming to help Rhode Islanders with their heating bills this winter through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The federally funded program helps low-income households pay their energy bills. More than 26,000 households turned to the program for assistance in 2021, according to the state.

Roughly $4.5 billion will be distributed to states this week through LIHEAP. U.S. Sen Jack Reed, who helped secure the funding, announced Wednesday that nearly $29.5 million of that money will be available to Rhode Island families in need.

This comes just as Rhode Island Energy increased customers’ electricity and natural gas rates.

“As temperatures begin to dip and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine forces worldwide energy price spikes, LIHEAP funds are a real lifeline for many vulnerable Americans,” Reed added. “No one should have to choose between paying their heating bills and paying for other essentials like food and medicine.”

Visit the Department of Health and Human Services website to apply for home heating assistance.