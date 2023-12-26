(WPRI) — Christmas may be over, but now many Americans are looking at which presents they want to return to the store.

A survey found that 40% of consumers plan to return at least one gift this holiday season, but those returns aren’t always free.

A growing number of retailers are now charging for return shipping, with 40% of companies adding a fee, up from 31% last year.

Even Amazon is charging $1 for packages taken to UPS. This is because there is an expense to these companies when processing a return, mostly in transportation back to the warehouse.

If you’re looking to avoid a fee, you may be able to if you return a gift in person. For example, Amazon won’t charge if the item is taken to a Whole Foods or Kohl’s store.

“If you are thinking about making a return, make sure that you don’t open any packages and leave all tags in place,” said Consumer Reports Deals Editor Samantha Gordon. “Things like that can really help expedite your return and make sure you get the full value back.”

Most retailers allow returns until the end of January, but there are exceptions for electronics.

Big electronic suppliers like Apple and Best Buy are only giving consumers until the middle of January to make their returns.

Experts say the sooner the better is best for returns, and don’t forget to bring your receipt.