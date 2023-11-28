(AP) — The holiday season is a time for joy, family, and gift-giving. However, more than 75% of Americans feel the pinch of inflation this year – impacting their holiday spending.

A survey by Givex, a cloud-based global customer engagement and business insights platform, reports that 76% of Americans anticipate inflation impacting their holiday shopping plans. This figure represents a 10% increase from 2022, highlighting the growing concerns surrounding rising prices.

Gift Cards as a Prudent Choice

In the face of economic uncertainties, gift cards are emerging as a popular and practical gift-giving option. According to Civic Science, nearly one-third of United States adults plan to purchase them — a 12% increase from last year. An additional 35% say they are somewhat likely to buy gift cards.

Only a third of U.S. adults will not be buying gift cards this year.

Several factors are driving this trend:

Convenience: This year, 58% of shoppers cite convenience as the top motivator for their gift card purchases, up from 53% last year.

Ease: The challenge of finding suitable gifts for hard-to-please friends and family members remains a significant factor driving gift card purchases. This year, 32% of shoppers indicated that the difficulty of selecting gifts is a key reason they opt for gift cards, up from 30% last year.

Inflation: Gift cards allow shoppers to lock in today’s prices, shielding them from potential price hikes in the future and spending more money.

Digital Enhancements: Digital gift cards are becoming increasingly personalized and interactive, enhancing the gifting experience.

Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer at Givex, says gift cards “can can become a vital tool for businesses this holiday season — they offer shoppers a simple way to ensure that the money they spend on gifts matches what their loved ones actually want. Keeping these customer preferences in mind can help businesses boost their holiday sales and improve overall engagement.”

Who Is Fueling the Gift Card Boom?

Gen Z is a driving force behind the rise in holiday gift card spending, with a 12-point year-over-year increase in its share of holiday spending allocated to gift cards, according to Jay Jaffin, chief marketing officer at Blackhawk Network.

They plan to purchase 70% more gift cards than older generations. They also intend to spend 56% more on gift cards and 9% more on overall gifting than last year. The convenience, personalization options, and diverse selection fuel this enthusiasm.

“Gen Z loves to gift; they have more people to think about on their holiday list, and the value and the ability to give them those digital options is really where we’re seeing that love for gift cards,” said Brian Kositzke, senior vice president of product marketing at Blackhawk Network. “Not only do they love to give gift cards, but they want to receive them.”

Preferences and Spending Trends

The Givex survey also shed light on specific gift card preferences and spending trends:

Credit Card Gift Cards: Nearly 64% of respondents preferred receiving credit card gift cards.

Restaurant Gift Cards: Restaurant gift cards emerged as the second most desired type, with a 3% increase in popularity from the previous year.

Digital Gift Cards: 70% of respondents say they are more likely to purchase a digital gift card than a physical gift card for someone else, a 6% increase from 2022.

Holiday Spending: Half of Americans plan to allocate at least $100 towards gift cards this holiday season.

Also, per a recent survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers, 49% of women prefer receiving gift cards as presents, and are more likely to purchase gifts for others, compared to 41% of men.

Nearly 38% of women prefer to receive a gift card, while the remaining 26% prefer a physical gift. Gift cards are becoming increasingly popular among women due to their convenience and flexibility.

Employees love receiving gift cards, too. Fiserv Inc.’s Q4 2023 Gift Card Survey reveals that 86% of respondents consider gift cards an appropriate employee incentive. Moreover, 80% preferred gift cards over non-taxable incentives, including event tickets, FSA/HSA contributions, and gym/spa memberships.

This preference for gift cards stems from their flexibility. Over 75% of respondents appreciate the freedom to choose what they want, even if it aligns with non-taxable incentives like event tickets or gym memberships.

Making the Most Out Of Gift Cards

Sally McDonald, managing editor of Clark.com, said in an interview with WSB TV, “There can be a lot of scams out there online, especially online marketplaces.” She recommended opting for retailers with money-back guarantees as a low-risk option for gift card purchases.

To avoid scams, the Federal Trade Commission recommends inspecting the gift card thoroughly and ensuring that the protective stickers are intact and that the card appears tamper-free. Additionally, verify that the PIN on the back is concealed and select a different gift card if any irregularities are noticed.

Despite financial strains, gift cards remain a practical and considerate way to spread holiday cheer. Be vigilant against scams, scrutinize cards, and use them promptly.