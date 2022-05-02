EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices are on the rise, primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, according to AAA.

With oil prices accounting for about 60% of what people pay at the pump, the national average is now $4.19 per gallon, which is an increase of seven cents since last week.

The average price in Rhode Island is up nine cents from a week ago to $4.18 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price increased by eight cents to $4.21 per gallon.

A recent report from AAA says that if the supply of crude oil continues at its going rate, prices will continue to increase.

“As long as the supply remains tight, it will be hard for crude oil prices to fall and consumers will in turn face higher prices at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $23 more to fill up than a year ago.”