PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Current gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are both higher than the national average of $4.59 per gallon.

According to the latest survey from AAA Northeast, the average price in Rhode Island is $4.72 per gallon, an increase of 15 cents in the past week and 63 cents over the past month.

In Massachusetts, the average is a penny more at $4.73 per gallon.

AAA says the cost of gas has either risen or remained flat every day since April 24, and it’s currently more than $4 per gallon in all 50 states.

“Gasoline is $1.18 more than it was the week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast’s senior vice president of public and government affairs. “That sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated.”

“Domestically, meanwhile, seasonal gas demand is rising as more drivers hit the road, despite the pain they face paying at the pump,” he added.