EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Rhode Island is back below $5, according to AAA.

After a couple of months, gas prices are finally starting to come back down, at least by a little bit.

The average price in Rhode Island is down five cents from last week to $4.97 per gallon. In Massachusetts, the average price fell four cents to $5 per gallon.

“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy, as of Sunday, the cheapest gas station in Rhode Island saw a price of $4.69 per gallon, while the most expensive price was $5.39 per gallon. That’s a difference of 70 cents per gallon.

The national price for a gallon of gas has also fallen back below $5 to an average of $4.98, according to AAA.