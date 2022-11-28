GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be up nearly 30 cents from 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices are moving in the right direction both locally and nationally, according to AAA Northeast.

AAA said the latest weekly survey showed the average price in Rhode Island fell 6 cents to $3.70, while Massachusetts prices are averaging $3.76, a decline of a nickel over the past week.

The national average dipped by 12 cents this week to $3.54.

“The cost of fuel has edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns around the globe,” AAA Northeast Director of Public Affairs Diana Gugliotta noted.