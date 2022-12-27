PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are continuing to trend downward, according to AAA Northeast.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Rhode Island is $3.26, which is 7 cents less than last week.

In Massachusetts, the average gas price is 6 cents lower than last week, $3.37 per gallon.

Both states still have higher gas prices than the national average, which is currently $3.10 per gallon.

“Increasing supply and soft gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower,” AAA Northeast’s Diana Gugliotta said. “Gasoline throughout the Northeast is now cheaper than the same time last year, which might have seemed unimaginable when prices peaked at record highs this past summer.”

The national average gas price is 18 cents lower than it was this time last year, and 45 cents less than it was a month ago.