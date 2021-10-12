Gas prices spike by 9 cents in both RI, Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Commuters and travelers who were hoping to fill up their tanks in Rhode Island and Massachusetts may want to scale back for the time being.

AAA Northeast reports that gas prices in both states increased by 9 cents over the past week.

“The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump,” AAA Northeast’s Lloyd Albert said. “Last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further also helped boost gas prices by tightening the supply.”

Currently, Rhode Island’s average gas price is $3.18 per gallon, while Massachusetts’ is $3.19 per gallon.

The national average gas price is currently $3.27 per gallon.