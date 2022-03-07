PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The war in Ukraine continues to play a role in the price at the pump.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 46.5 cents in the last week, passing $4 per gallon in the U.S. for the first time since 2008, according to AAA.

The average gas prices in Providence have risen 59 cents in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey.

Those living in California, Hawaii or Nevada are paying the most at the pump, but California comes in at the highest with an average of $5.34 per gallon.

“It’s super frustrating, I’m definitely not looking forward to the summer because obviously everybody travels more so I’m just hoping it doesn’t go past this. It’s kind of nervewracking that it’s already at this level,” Justin Falke said.

Due to the war, crude oil prices have topped $130 a barrel. This comes as the U.S. and its allies consider banning Russian oil and natural gas imports.

“I’ll pay the extra no matter what. I’d stop getting it from Russia altogether and if I have to pay extra I will,” Kevin Neff added.

According to CBS News, gas prices are up 13% since Russia invaded Ukraine, but AAA says it doesn’t have to do with the U.S. buying oil from Russia.

AAA Southern California spokesperson Doug Shupe says the reason these pump prices are increasing is because the, “global oil market is much like the stock market, and they do not respond well to volatility.”

“So when there is uncertainty, which was what happened is happening right now with the sanctions against Russia. The market responds to that and that continues to put upward pressure on the price of crude oil,” he continued. “And unfortunately, that is something that ends up trickling down to the pump prices impacting the prices that we pay at the pump.”

The U.S. only buys about 10% of oil from Russia.