PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are starting to jump again, according to AAA, but they’re still below the national average.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Rhode Island is now $3.48, AAA said Monday. That’s up 15 cents from last week.

In Massachusetts, the average price for a gallon of regular is up seven cents to $3.57 per gallon.

The national average increased about 19 cents from last week to $3.92.

California still has the highest average price in the nation at $6.33.