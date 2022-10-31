EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts rose significantly this week and are now back above the national average.

The average in Rhode Island rose to $3.80 per gallon, an increase of 27 cents from last week, according to the latest survey from AAA Northeast. In Massachusetts, the average rose 19 cents to $3.77.

Both prices are higher than the week’s national average of $3.76, which declined by 3 cents this week.

“While prices continue to decrease in many regions of the country, lack of inventory and sustained demand here in the Northeast are driving up our prices at the pump,” said Diana Gugliotta, AAA Northeast’s director of public affairs.