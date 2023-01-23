EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The cost of gasoline climbed this week in many parts of the country, including Southern New England.

According to AAA Northeast, the average price in Rhode Island rose 10 cents over the past week to $3.35 per gallon. In Massachusetts, prices increased 7 cents to $3.37 per gallon.

The national average is also trending in the wrong direction, averaging $3.42 per gallon, a jump of 12 cents from last week.

“Gas prices are up as crude oil prices have risen to levels not seen since mid-November thanks to expectations that cooling inflation will spike demand in the United States and China’s economy bounces back from COVID-related shutdowns,” said Diana Gugliotta, AAA Northeast’s director of public affairs. “Even though national crude inventories have rebounded and are now substantially above average, some of the surplus is due to a drop in refinery output in recent weeks.”