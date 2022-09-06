PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The average price of gas in Massachusetts is under $4 per gallon for the first time since February, the latest survey from AAA Northeast shows.

Prices are averaging $3.91, a decline of 13 cents since last week, according to AAA.

In Rhode Island, the average price dropped 14 cents over the past week to $3.80, which is 52 cents lower than a month ago.

AAA says the national average is currently $3.77 per gallon.

Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast’s senior vice president of government and public affairs, said that while the Atlantic hurricane season has been quiet so far, it could end up having an impact on gas prices.

“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That’s the good news,” Albert said in a news release. “But we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining.”