Gas prices jump 7 cents in RI, 2 cents in Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gasoline prices in Rhode Island have jumped as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalate.

AAA Northeast reported Monday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.57 per gallon, 7 cents higher than a week ago and a penny lower than the national average.

The price is also 15 cents higher than the Rhode Island price a year ago, according to AAA’s latest price survey.

AAA also found a wide range of prices for regular, from a low of $2.45 per gallon to a high of $2.79.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is up 2 cents.

AAA Northeast reported Monday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.54 per gallon, according to the organization’s latest price survey.

That is 4 cents lower than the national average of $2.58, but a nickel higher than the average price in Massachusetts a year ago.

A spokeswoman says crude oil prices are moving higher following the wake of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Massachusetts prices varied widely, from a low of $2.32 per gallon for regular to a high of $3.05.