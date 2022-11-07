(WPRI) — Gas prices in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts climbed above the national average this week, according to AAA Northeast.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rhode Island is now $3.85, which is up 5 cents from last week.

In Massachusetts, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.84, which is 7 cents higher than last week.

The national average is hovering around $3.80 per gallon, which is 4 cents more than last week’s average.

AAA blamed the price increase on rising oil prices fueled by worries over Russian oil production cuts.

“The oil market, like the stock market, hates negative headlines, no matter how speculative,” AAA Northeast’s Diana Gugliotta said. “That is why we see the oil price back over $90 a barrel. More expensive oil usually leads to more expensive gasoline.”