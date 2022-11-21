(WPRI) — Thanksgiving travelers will be happy to hear that gas prices dipped sharply this week both locally and nationally, according to AAA Northeast.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Rhode Island is now $3.76, which is 8 cents less than last week.

In Massachusetts, the average price for a gallon of regular is down four cents 7 cents to $3.81 per gallon.

Both Rhode Island and Massachusetts have average gas prices that are higher than they were a month ago. Rhode Island’s average is 22 cents higher than last month, while Massachusetts’ average increased by 34 cents.

Both of these prices are now higher than the national average of $3.66, which has dropped 11 cents since last week.

“Although the national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02, local prices are 30 to 40 cents higher than a year ago,” AAA Northeast’s Diana Gugliotta said. “As we fuel up for Thanksgiving road trips, we can be thankful that gas prices are moving in the right direction for now.”

The national average is 16 cents lower than it was last month and 26 cents higher than last year.