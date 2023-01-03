EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The cost of gas has declined slightly in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, even as the national average increased sharply.

The average price in Rhode Island is $3.25 per gallon, which is down one penny from last week, according to the latest survey from AAA Northeast. The average in Massachusetts decreased by two cents to $3.35 per gallon.

Over the past week, the national average climbed by 12 cents to $3.22, AAA said.

“The cost of gas may fluctuate due to less expensive oil and a return to seasonal driving patterns,” said Diana Gugliotta, AAA Northeast’s Director of Public Affairs.

Gugliotta added that the average price of gas nationally in 2022 was a record-breaking $3.96 per gallon.