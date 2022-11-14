EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The cost of gas is down slightly in Rhode Island and up slightly in Massachusetts, the latest survey from AAA Northeast shows.

The average price in Rhode Island dropped a penny over the past week to $3.84 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s 32 cents higher than a month ago and 43 cents higher than this time last year.

In Massachusetts, the average is $3.85 per gallon, which is a penny higher than last week. AAA said it’s 26 cents higher than a month ago and 44 cents higher than this time last year.

Both states are currently above the national average.

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline slid three cents in the past week to $3.77, and prices locally have been stable recently,” AAA Northeast’s Diana Gugliotta said. “The main reason is the global cost for oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been stuck in a narrow price range of $85 to $92 a barrel for several weeks.”