PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices continue to hit record highs both locally and nationally.

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 23 cents from last week, averaging $4.94 per gallon, according to AAA. Some gas stations in the state have already reached more than $5 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, as of Sunday, the cheapest gas station in Providence was $4.55 while the most expensive was $5.39. That’s a difference of 84 cents per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.96.

According to AAA, Massachusetts ranks #14 for the most expensive gas in the country and Rhode Island is not too far behind at #16.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 26 cents from last week, averaging $4.85 per gallon.

Those living in California, Nevada or Hawaii are paying the most at the pump, but California comes in at the highest with an average of $6.34 per gallon.